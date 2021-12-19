Connect with us

Mark Stone Listed as Out Against Islanders with Upper-Body Injury

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights captain

The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their captain in Mark Stone Sunday as they take on the New York Islanders. Golden Knight’s head coach Peter DeBoer listed Stone out with an upper-body injury. Thankfully, Stone is not in COVID-19 protocols, however, Robin Salo and Matt Martin are for the Islanders.

With Stone out, Evgenii Dadonov will play on the top line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Max Pacioretty. Michael Amadio will draw back into the lineup on the fourth line.

The Golden Knights defeated the Rangers on Friday night without any point from their top-six forwards. Instead, they got contributions from guys like Brett Howden and Dylan Coghlan en route to a shootout victory. Against the Rangers, the line of Stone, Stephenson, and Pacioretty off the scoresheet for the second-straight game. Prior to this slump both Stone and Pacioretty were on nine-game point streaks.

Stone missed twelve games in the early portions of the 2021-22 NHL season with a lower-body injury. After returning, the Golden Knights captain tallied 21 points in 18 games played. Stone joins Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, and Alec Martinez as unavailable players for the Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now will have updates on the status of Stone’s injury postgame.

