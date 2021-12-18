Silver Knights Saturday: Pavel Dorofeyev Continues Strong Season in AHL

The Henderson Silver Knight’s swept the Tuscon Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) in a two-game series this past week. In game one the two teams went into overtime after Daniil Miromanov, Benjamin Jones, and Jake Leschyshyn all scored for the Silver Knights. Colt Conrad scored the game-winning goal for the Silver Knights in overtime for a 4-3 victory.

In game two, Logan Thompson posted a 36-save shutout, Jack Dugan scored a goal and Pavel Dorofeyev scored two as the Silver Knights won 3-0.

Dorofeyev now has 16 points in 20 games and is one of only four Silver Knights who have played in every single game for the team. The 21-year old forward was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has played one NHL game.

He likely has his work cut out for him with guys like Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, and Paul Cotter being higher on the hierarchy of Golden Knight’s call-ups this season. But continuing to have the strong season that he is having is not hurting Dorofeyev’s chances at all.

With the Vegas Golden Knights continuing to get healthy, there is no urgency from the big club to recall a player from the Silver Knights, especially at forward. However, I am going to change my projected first call-up pick from Jonas Rondbjerg to Daniil Miromanov this week.

We have seen the Golden Knight’s shuffle their defensive pairings around quite a bit in the past couple of games. Shea Theodore had the sniffles and missed a game and Dylan Coghlan and Ben Hutton are playing musical chairs with the last spot on the

It appears as if Golden Knight’s head coach Peter DeBoer is not yet confident on who he wants to play full-time on the Golden Knight’s defense. I am not saying Miromanov is the answer, rather that he is a solid prospect that the team has at their disposal who has not truly been given the chance to shine yet.

In a hypothetical call-up Miromanov would not stay with the team permanently, but certainly deserves a better shot than what he had earlier in the season when he played forward. He has ten assists and three goals this season in 17 AHL games.

The Silver Knights will play the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks) tonight in Henderson at 4:00 pm PST. This game will be game one of the series between the Canucks and Silver Knights. Game two on Sunday will feature the “Lucky Launch,” a Teddy-Bear Toss-inspired fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

This series will be the last full series for the Silver Knights before Christmas break. They play the Ontario Reign in a lone game on December 22nd.

If you are still hungry for some Golden Knight’s prospects in action, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships start on December 26th.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS CURRENT LINEUP

Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Jack Dugan

Paul Cotter- Benjamin Jones- Reid Duke

Jermaine Loewen- Colt Conrad- Pavel Dorofeyev

Mason Primeau- Matt Boudens- Lynden McCallum

Peter DiLiberatore- Derrick Pouliot

Zack Hayes- Daniil Miromanov

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera

HSK Weekly Record: 2-0 Against the Tuscon Roadrunners

Standings Update: 20 GP 11-7-1 overall, 3rd in the Pacific Division

Up Next: Tuesday, December 14th at Tuscon Roadrunners 6:30 pm.

Projected First Call-up: Daniil Miromanov