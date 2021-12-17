OK Daily: Maurice Throws Shade at DeBoer, RMU Hockey Reinstated!

The Vegas Golden Knights are rolling right now. They have won six of their last seven games, are tied for second in the NHL’s Pacific Division, and have now players in COVID-29 protocols. They enter Madison Square Garden tonight to take on Ryan Reaves and the New York Rangers for a 4:00 pm puck drop.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer and now former head coach of the Winnipeg Jets had a funny texting exchange. Jonathan Marchessault was angry following Thursday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. COVID-19 continues to run wild in the National Hockey League, and a certain college hockey program received some good news on Friday.

Vegas: Last night the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3. The Golden Knights are now 2-0 on their four-game road trip. But the main talking part walking away from Thursday night’s game is that ending scrum. Jonathan Marchessault called it gutless, sh**ty, and bulls**t after the game.

Winnipeg: Paul Maurice has unexpectedly resigned as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. Assistant coach Dave Lowry will take over the role as head coach for the Jets. After he resigned, Maurice sent a text to fellow colleague and NHL head coach Peter DeBoer that simply said “I win,” referring to the fact that he resigned before the Jets had a chance to fire him.

Pete DeBoer via text message on his pal Paul Maurice:

“Great coach. Better man! A lifetime of grinding in the coaches' rooms of the NHL, always with integrity and respect for the people he worked with.''@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 17, 2021

Robert Morris: For those of you that don’t know, my alumni of Robert Morris University unexpectedly cut their division one hockey programs back in May. Today it was announced that the programs would be reinstated for the 2023-24 season as enough money has been raised through the “Hockey is the Goal” campaign.

Postponed: Friday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Canadiens played their last game against the Flyers with no fans in attendance.

TSN: With the recent increase in the number of players in COVID-19 protocols in the NHL, players are starting to speak out. Nashville Predators forward Nick Cousins took to social media to show his disinterest in the NHL continuing to play.

Pause the season until after Christmas ? This is ridiculous https://t.co/4Lyekdd906 — Nick Cousins (@Cous27) December 16, 2021

NHL News, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar also sounds fed up with the NHL’s COVID-19 policies.

Calgary: The Omnicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed to be present in the Calgary Flames organization.

Florida: With the Panthers having a lot of players in COVID-19 protocols, reinforcements have been added to the team through the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Vancouver: New interim general manager Jim Rutherford has made his first move with the Vancouver Canucks. Rutherford has promoted Stam Smyl as Vice President of Hockey Operations.

Pittsburgh: Brian Boyle was absent from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice on Thursday. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Boyle is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New York: Islanders fans chanted “Varly, Varly, Varly,” Thursday night as the Semyon Varlamov posted a shutout against the Boston Bruins.

Detroit: Former Red Wings goaltender and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Chris Osgood has joined the Gold Star Sports Management Group.