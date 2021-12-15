OK Daily: Reaves Fights MacDermid, Jakob Chychrun on the Trade Block?

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins in commanding fashion Tuesday night. They got major contributions from the first line of Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, and Chandler Stephenson which has become a trend lately. If all things continue, it is looking more and more likely that Stephenson will stay on the first line with Stone and Pacioretty. More to come on that today.

Boston: The Golden Knights defeated the Bruins last night who were already going through a COVID-19 outbreak with Craig Smith and Brad Marchand unavailable. Now Patrice Bergeron, who played last night against the Golden Knights is in COVID-19 protocols.

Thankfully the Golden Knights have yet to have any players in COVID-19 protocols as they travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

Also, here is the flip-side of last night’s game from the Boston perspective.

Sportsnet: Speaking of the Rangers, former Golden Knights Ryan Reaves fought Kurtis MacDermid in Tuesday night’s Rangers/Avalanche game.

Sportsnet: In the latest edition of 32-thoughts, Elliotte Friedman looks at the NHL’s recent COVID-19 outbreak and what this means for NHL players participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Also, is Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade block for the Arizona Coyotes?

TSN: Despite the massive increase of cases, a pause in the NHL season is unlikely.

San Jose: The Sharks had to battle through their COVID-19 outbreak early in the season. Why did they have to toughen it out when other teams like the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders got pauses?

Pittsburgh (+): The Penguins have won five-straight thanks, in part, to Evan Rodrigues who is thriving with the organization and setting career-highs.

Florida: You 8-2 see it. The Florida Panthers got absolutely crushed on Tuesday night by the Ottawa Senators.

Washington: If and when Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky for the all-time leader in goals scored in NHL history, there should be no asterisks writes Sammi Sibler.

Detroit: Robbi Fabbri has signed a three-year extension with the Detroit Red Wings. What makes him so important to the rebuilding Red Wings team?

Vancouver: The Canucks completed a stellar comeback win Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Bruce, there it is!” The team is now 5-0 since bringing in Bruce Boudreau.