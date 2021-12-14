OK Daily: Wholesome Reaves and Fleury and a See You Soon!

The Vegas Golden Knights are entering a four-game road trip on the east coast, closer to me in Pittsburgh, PA in terms of overall mileage. But as soon as the team returns home for games closer to the holidays, the newest beat writer for the team will finally get to work up close in person.

I am happy to say that National Hockey Now will be flying me out to Las Vegas the first week of January to cover the Golden Knights in person. I will be in attendance for games against the Nashville Predators (1/4) and New York Rangers (1/6). It will be my first time visiting the city and attending a game at T-Mobile and I am over the mill excited. See you all soon!

Now onto today’s news…

The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers recently played each other, which meant former Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Reaves shared the ice. They had a chat in the pregame warmups and Reaves posted a photo of the two on Instagram together.

Vegas: Despite being one of only three names that have been confirmed for Team Canada, could Alex Pietrangelo opt out of the 2022 Winter Olympics?

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Boston: Tonight the Golden Knights will be in Boston to take on the Bruins, who are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Craig Smith, as well as leading scorer Brad Marchand, were both announced to be in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday morning.

New York: Mat Barzal is also in COVID-19 protocols and will miss Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Vancouver: Now at the helm of the Vancouver Canucks, the new interim general manager, and president Jim Rutherford has plenty of work to do to fix the team.

Calgary: The Flames will not play their next six games on the schedule as an outbreak of COVID-19 has halted their schedule.

Florida: The Florida Panthers have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. What does this mean for Spencer Knight?

Pittsburgh: Longtime Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is in the last year of his current NHL contract. But the 34-year old defenseman wants no part of retiring and wants to play into his forties.

NHL: Top prospect for the 2023 NHL Entry Level Draft Connor Bedard will play for Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at only 16-years old. He joins Wayne Gretzky, Eric Lindros, Jason Spezza, Jay Bouwmeester, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid as players who have played for Team Canada at the age of 16.