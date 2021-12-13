OK Daily: Rutherford Speaks, Khudobin on Waivers, Flames Games Postponed

In what was one heck of a game, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild Sunday night 5-4. The special teams for the Golden Knights drastically improved as the powerplay scored two goals and the penalty kill killed off several penalties, including a five-on-three.

Zach Whitecloud scored two goals and is continuing to turn into an offensive weapon for the Golden Knights on the back end. He has a career-high five shots on goal Sunday night.

Thoughts and prayers go to Chandler Stephenson and his family. Stephenson revealed postgame against the Wild that he missed Friday’s game against the Flyers due to his grandfather’s passing. Stephenson returned to the lineup and scored a career-high four points, all of them being assists in the win over Minnesota.

Vegas: Alex Pietrangelo is hesitant to make his decision on whether or not he will attend the 2022 Winter Olympics for Team Canada. The Golden Knights already have two players in Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner that are confirmed to not be attending.

Tonight at the Las Vegas Ballpark will be the “Knight of Giving” for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Golden Knights prospect Zach Dean has been released from Team Canada’s 2022 World Juniors Roster. However, defenseman Lukas Cormier has made the team.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Dallas: It seems as if the Dallas Stars have figured out their goaltending problem. Ben Bishop retired on Sunday, and now a day later, the team has placed Anton Khudobin on waivers.

Pittsburgh: An update on the Pittsburgh Penguins prospects from Jon Hanna, a fellow student at Robert Morris University and a good friend of mine. National Hockey Now has now two young RMU Colonials in the system! Makes you think that the school needs to re-instate their hockey teams doesn’t it?

Florida/Colorado: What a game between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche last night. Potential Stanley Cup Final? Andre Burakovsky scored a hat trick, and things got a little chippy towards the end of the game.

Vancouver: Jim Rutherford has taken the helm of the Vancouver Canucks as interim general manager and president of the team and addressed the media on Monday.

Calgary: Yikes, the Flames are the latest team in the NHL with a COVID-19 outbreak. Their schedule will be put on hold until December 16th at the earliest.

Detroit: The youth for the Detroit Red Wings has been a big part of the team being able to take the next step this season. But the organization still has a lot of prospects coming in the pipeline.

Washington: The Capitals could be getting Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back soon. The team is already atop the Metropolitan Division standings currently.

New York: The Islanders have finally won a game at UBS Arena.