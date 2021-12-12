OK Daily: Ben Bishop’s Career is Over, Evander Kane Makes AHL Debut

The NHL goalie trade market lost a name on Saturday as it was announced that Ben Bishop would be retiring. However, plenty of names still remain on the NHL trade market such as former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Vegas Golden Knights will try and get back in the win column Sunday night as they take on the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena for a 6:00 pm puck drop. The Golden Knights are coming off of a rough loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in which their special teams cost them the game.

Vegas: After the loss to the Flyers DeBoer stated that he was “concerned” with both the powerplay and penalty kill.

The Golden Knights have five players who have been highlighted as potential captains of the Pacific Division for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place in Las Vegas.

Henderson: The Silver Knights finally got back to game action this weekend for the first time since November 28th. They split a two-game series with the Rockford Ice Hogs on the road.

ICYMI: A full update on Marc-Andre Fleury and the potential of the Chicago Blackhawks moving him from Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Dallas: After a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League, it looked like Ben Bishop was about to return to the NHL. However, on Saturday it was announced that the 35-year old goaltender would be retiring after 11 NHL seasons.

Calgary: Is Jake DeBrusk the next Sam Bennett as a hot NHL trade chip. Could the Calgary Flames be interested in the winger?

Vancouver: With Jim Rutherford now at the helm of the Vancouver Canucks, what can we expect in terms of the NHL trade market? Rob Simpson takes a look at Rutherford’s NHL trade track record with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

San Jose: Evander Kane has made his AHL debut with the San Jose Barracuda. Six scouts were in attendance from the Bruins, Red Wings, Penguins, Predators, Maple Leafs, and Stars. Which of these teams will swing for Kane in an NHL trade?

Also, James Reimer thanked four Sharks fans postgame for alerting him that a strap on his pads was loose. “When they were reviewing the goal, I heard four fans banging on the glass… One of my straps had come off… Part of the win tonight goes to those four fans”, Reimer said.

Montreal: Are the Montreal Canadiens failing Cole Caufield?