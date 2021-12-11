OK Daily: Fleury Back on the Trade Block, All-Star Game Fan Vote Now Available

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a tough loss Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers in which the Flyers snapped their ten-game losing streak. The Golden Knights have given up five powerplay goals in the past two games. Their penalty kill went from eigth-best in the NHL to 22nd.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote is now avaliable. Fans can vote for any player in the league to be named the captain of the four NHL divisions. The Golden Knights have five players highlighed as potential captain. With the All-Star Game in Las Vegas this year, I say we vote in former Golden Knight Ryan Reaves!

Marc-Andre Fleury continues to be a conversation peice when discussing NHL trade rumors. Could the former Golden Knight be on his way to his fourth NHL team?

Vegas: The Special Teams for the Golden Knight last night were atrocious and arguably cost them the game. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer is “concerned” about his team’s special teams.

The 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote has been released. Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, and Reilly Smith are all up to be named captain of the Pacific Division.

ESPN+: A lot of juicy NHL trade rumors reported on by Emily Kaplan. The Chicago Blackhawks are currently listening in on offers for former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury. Where could the veteran goaltender end up?

Sportsnet: The ongoing concern over COVID-19 is causing many players to reevaluate their decisions on whether or not they will go to the 2022 Winter Olympics. There are rumors that if a player tests positive in Beijing, then they will have to quarantine for three weeks.

Calgary: Are the Calgary Flames truly intrested in Jake DeBrusk? If so what is taking so long for this deal to be made?

San Jose: It is official, Evander Kane will play for the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow against the Abbotsford Canucks and make his AHL debut.

Washington: Martin Fehevary took a hit to the head from Penguins winger Brock McGinn during Friday night’s game and did not return. McGinn will receive no additional disipline for the hit. It was a rough night for the Capitals as they lost both Fehevary and Tom Wilson to injuries.

Colorado: Injuries continue for the Colorado Avalanche as it looks like captain Gabriel Landeskog is now out for the team with a lower-body injury.

Florida; Remember when the Florida Panthers practiced outside of Central Park? No? Me neither.

New York: With the Islanders continuing to struggle, Barry Trotz has benched Anthony Beauvillier.