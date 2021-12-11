Silver Knight Saturday: Viveiros Steps Down, Silver Knights Split With Ice Hogs

The Henderson Silver Knights finally were able to get back in action this weekend against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Chicago Blackhawks). This was the team’s first game action since November 28th. The team took an unexpected break last week as the AHL had to move around games due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Silver Knights game originally scheduled for December 3, against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) has been rescheduled to March 30th, 2022 at Bakersfield.

The Rockford Ice Hogs and Henderson Silver Knights met this weekend with the team splitting the series. They defeated the Ice Hogs 5-0 on Friday night in the first-ever matchup between the two teams in franchise history. On Saturday they lost 2-1.

Both Reid Duke and Jack Dugan returned to the lineup for the Silver Knights this weekend with Duke finally making his season debut. In his return, Dugan had a nice assist to Pavel Dorofeyev who scored. Danii Miromanov, Paul Cotter, and newcomer Colt Conrad all scored for the Silver Knights. Maxim Marushev also scored the first-ever Silver Knights penalty shot goal. Logan Thompson posted a 23 save shutout.

The Silver Knights were unable to keep their goal-scoring surge intact Saturday night as they only scored one goal from Jake Leschyshyn and lost the second game 2-1.

After a two-game series against the Tuscon Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) the Silver Knights will be back at home on December 18th and 19th. Sunday’s game will feature the “Lucky Launch” which is essentially the Silver Knight’s take on a Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears to the game and throw them on the ice after the Silver Knight’s first goal of the game.

Elsewhere in Golden Knights prospect news, five draftees will be at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Zach Dean and Lukas Cormier (Canada), Jakub Demek (Slovakia), Jakub Brabenec (Czech Republic), and Jesper Vikman (Sweden) will all represent their countries starting on December 26, 2021.

Vegas Hockey Now would also like to wish Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros the best of luck as he battles prostate cancer. Viveiros has taken a leave of absence as head coach of the Silver Knights and is expected to miss three-to-four weeks. Assistant coach Jaime Heyward has taken over the duties of head coach in the meantime.

Henderson Silver Knights Current Lineup

Paul Cotter- Benjamin Jones- Jonas Rondbjerg

Pavel Dorofeyev- Jake Leschyshyn- Maxim Marushev

Reid Duke- Gage Quinney- Jack Dugan

Mason Primeau- Colt Conrad- Jermaine Loewen

Derrick Pouliot- Daniil Miromanov

Zack Hayes- Peter DiLiberatore

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson/Jiri Patera

HSK Weekly Record: 1-1 Against the Rockford Ice Hogs

Standings Update: 18 GP 9-7-1 overall, 4th in the Pacific Division

Up Next: Tuesday, December 14th at Tuscon Roadrunners 6:30 pm.

Projected First Call-up: Jonas Rondbjerg