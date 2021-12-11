Connect with us

NHL

Five Golden Knights Up for Pacific Division Captain at 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights 2022 All-Star Game Captain Nominees (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

Not only will the Vegas Golden Knights be hosting the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, they currently have five players that could potentially be named the captain of the Pacific Division. Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, and Chandler Stephenson were all named captain candidates on Saturday.

You can vote for them to become captain of the Pacific Division through the 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. You can also write-in candidates to become captain of a division, which automatically books them a trip to the All-Star Game. We have seen two instances of NHL Fans taking advantage of this and throwing in oddball picks in the past with John Scott and Zemgus Girgensons.

Ryan Reaves as captain of the Metropolitan Division? I’m in!

You are able to vote for whichever player you want to be captain a total of ten times per day. With each ballot you submit, you are automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to be a part of NHL All-Star Weekend. Voting ends Saturday, January 8th.

The five Golden Knights that are up for voting are not confirmed for the All-Star game, rather available to be named captain. They will have some tough competition as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Anze Kopitar, and Johnny Gaudreau are among the names of potential Pacific Division captains.

The 2022 NHL All-Star weekend is slated to start on Saturday, February 5th, right before the NHL goes on break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously