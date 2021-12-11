Five Golden Knights Up for Pacific Division Captain at 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Not only will the Vegas Golden Knights be hosting the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, they currently have five players that could potentially be named the captain of the Pacific Division. Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, and Chandler Stephenson were all named captain candidates on Saturday.

You can vote for them to become captain of the Pacific Division through the 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. You can also write-in candidates to become captain of a division, which automatically books them a trip to the All-Star Game. We have seen two instances of NHL Fans taking advantage of this and throwing in oddball picks in the past with John Scott and Zemgus Girgensons.

Ryan Reaves as captain of the Metropolitan Division? I’m in!

Golden Knights Fans: The 2022 All-Star Fan Vote is now available. You are able to write in candidates this year. How cool would it be to see Ryan Reaves back in Las Vegas for a weekend? #VegasBorn #ReavesforASG @reavo7five https://t.co/doJMCJhA4m — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) December 11, 2021

You are able to vote for whichever player you want to be captain a total of ten times per day. With each ballot you submit, you are automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to be a part of NHL All-Star Weekend. Voting ends Saturday, January 8th.

The five Golden Knights that are up for voting are not confirmed for the All-Star game, rather available to be named captain. They will have some tough competition as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Anze Kopitar, and Johnny Gaudreau are among the names of potential Pacific Division captains.

The 2022 NHL All-Star weekend is slated to start on Saturday, February 5th, right before the NHL goes on break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.