Golden Knights Gameday #26: Falling Flyers: Lines, Notes vs Flyers
The Vegas Golden Knights (15-10) have a prime opportunity to extend their winning streak to four games Friday night as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-4) at home. The Golden Knights are 8-2-0 in their last ten home games and the Flyers are 0-8-2 in their last ten games.
Chandler Stephenson will not play tonight for the Golden Knights due to personal reasons. The team will likely rely on Nicolas Roy as the makeshift first-line center with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. Robin Lehner versus Carter Hart is the anticipated goaltending matchup. It also looks like Ben Hutton will return to the lineup replacing Dylan Coghlan and he will be paired up with Shea Theodore.
Former Flyer Nolan Patrick will not get a chance to play against his old club as he remains on the IR. He once again skated in a red no-contact jersey during the morning skate at City National Arena.
However, one player will get to play against his former team in Patrick Brown who was claimed on waivers by the Flyers in October. Brown played only five games for the Golden Knights but scored in his first NHL game against the Minnesota Wild on May 20, 2021.
The Flyers, who recently fired their head coach in Alain Vigneault, have been struggling this season. They are led in scoring by captain Claude Giroux who has 21 points in 24 games this season. Similar to the other night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, the Golden Knights cannot afford to play down to the level of the Flyers. The Flyer’s defense and goaltending have been atrocious as of late and the Golden Knights will look to pounce on that as an opportunity.
“You know I think obviously they are going to be a hungry team. It doesn’t matter who you are playing in this league, every team is incredibly good. We have to focus on what we can do and stick to our game, play a full sixty minutes and do the things we do right,” said Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
The Golden Knights have been getting great contributions from their top veteran players. Alex Pietrangelo had yet another incredible game against the Dallas Stars notching two assists. Since returning from injury, Stone and Pacioretty have been stellar with both scoring in the comeback victory against the Stars. Expect another energetic game from these three and more #ExpressiveMarkStone.
Roy will get the task of centering Pacioretty and Stone and has been an all-around great player for the Golden Knights this season. Having forward depth with guys like Roy, Adam Brooks, Keegan Kolesar, and Brett Howden, Michael Amadio who can all play center is something Peter DeBoer has that other teams lack.
“With the injuries, what we have been able to do with a couple of extra guys is move some guys in and out, put some fresh legs in, and reward guys for playing well, and have guys take a step back if they slip a little bit and reset,” said Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on his lineup depth.
PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES
(Updated to during pregame warmups)
Offense
Max Pacioretty- Keegan Kolesar- Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault- William Karlsson- Reilly Smith
Mattias Janmark– Nicolas Roy- Evgenii Dadonov
William Carrier- Adam Brooks- Michael Amadio
Defense
Nicolas Hague– Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton- Shea Theodore
Goalie
Laurent Brossoit/Robin Lehner
Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams
Special Teams: 13.56% Powerplay (30th) and 80.28% Penalty Kill (21st).
PP1: Stone, Brooks, Dadonov, Theodore, Pacioretty
PP2: Smith, Karlsson, Marchessault, Roy, Pietrangelo
PK1: Roy, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Howden, Janmark, Hague, Hutton
Injured Reserve
Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, Alec Martinez, Chandler Stephenson*
PROJECTED PHILADELPHIA FLYERS LINES PER PUCKPEDIA
Offense
Scott Laughton- Sean Couturier- Travis Konecny
Morgan Frost- Claude Giroux- Cam Atkinson
Maxwell Willman- Kevin Hayes- James van Riemsdyk
Oskar Lindblom- Patrick Brown- Zack Macewen
Defense
Ivan Provorov- Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim- Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle- Kevin Connauton
Goalie
Carter Hart/Martin Jones
Philadelphia Flyers Special Teams
13.89% Powerplay (29th) and 79.22% Penalty Kill (22nd)
PP1: van Riemsdyk, Konecny, Couturier, Giroux, Yandle
PP2: Lindblom, Hayes, Atkinson, Frost, Provorov
PK1: Couturier, Atkinson, Provorov, Braun
PK2: Laughton, Brown, Sanheim, Ristolainen
Injured Reserve
Samuel Morin, Ryan Ellis, Joel Farabee
How to Watch/Listen: 7:00 pm on ESPN+ and Fox Sports 98.9 FM.