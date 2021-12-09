OK Daily: EA Sports NHL to Add Women’s Hockey, Coyotes Locked Out?

The Vegas Golden Knights earned perhaps their biggest win of the season last night at T-Mobile Arena, an atmosphere in which Max Pacioretty said was the “loudest he had heard in a long time.”

The Golden Knights have won three straight and are now fourth in the Pacific Division standings and five points behind the first-place Calgary Flames. They have a great opportunity to extend their winning streak as the Philadelphia Flyers, who have lost ten-straight will come to the Fortress Friday night.

Meanwhile, the NHL trade winds are continuing to swirl and both Sportsnet and TSN have a list of potential names that could be traded. Former Golden Knights Nick Holden and Marc-Andre Fleury find themselves on the list alongside one current member of the team.

Vegas: Last night the Golden Knights came back in dramatic fashion and beat the Dallas Stars 5-4. Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo both had incredible multi-point nights and Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal.

Did Golden Knights fans really cheer when Robin Lehner got pulled in the second period?

The Athletic (Vegas): Mark Stone is one energetic player. How much of an impact does his demeanor have on the rest of the Golden Knights?

NHL News, Trad Rumors and National Hockey Now

TSN: The first edition of the TSN trade-bait board is up which does not include any Golden Knights, current or former. However, there is a handful of potential names that the Golden Knights could be interested in.

Sportsnet: However, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden, and Marc-Andre Fleury appear on Sportsnet’s list of 25 potential trade chips.

Arizona: The Coyotes are once again in a pickle with Gila River Arena and the city of Glendale. With the Coyotes reportedly not paying debts to the city of Glendale, there are rumors that the city will lock them out of their home arena.

Dallas: We saw Wednesday night that the Dallas Stars have a crowded net with Brayden Holtby, Jake Oettinger, Anton Khudobin, and not Ben Bishop all fighting for a spot. Could the Stars make a trade as a result of this?

Women’s Hockey: At long last EA Sports NHL will be adding women’s hockey to the video game as a part of an in-game patch scheduled for early 2022.

Montreal: Bob Gainey is rumored to be part of the Canadiens committee along with Jeff Gorton to decide who will be the next general manager of the franchise.

Calgary: With an 11-4-2 record on the road the Calgary Flames have been one of the best teams in the NHL on the road this season. But they need to better at home at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Boston: Former Boston Bruins player and coach Mike Milbury that it is “probably time to move on” for the Bruins to move on from Patrice Bergeron.

New York: The Islanders have placed Russian forward Anatolii Golyshev on waivers on Wednesday.