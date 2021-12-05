Connect with us

WATCH: Golden Knights Fan Catches Puck, Gets Standing Ovation

3 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights fan catches puck

Robin Lehner and Jakob Markstrom are two of the best goalies in the NHL and will likely be in the goaltending tandem for Team Sweden in the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, neither of them was able to compare to the wonderful save that a Golden Knights fan made in the third period of Sunday night’s game.

After a Calgary Flame accidentally put the puck over the glass a Golden Knights fan with cat-like reflexes snagged the puck for a souvenir. Fans around the future Golden Knights starting goaltender cheered in excitement as the likely intoxicated man celebrated with his new prize.

The man has actually been identified as Marc-Andre Fleury in disguise who simply just wanted to come back to the Fortress and enjoy a night out on the Las Vegas Strip.

In all seriousness, these are the little moments that make hockey in Las Vegas so much fun. The Golden Knights currently lead the Calgary Flames 1-0 heading into the third period. This marks the first game of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights and there are sure to be many moments like this at the Fortress over the next three games.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

