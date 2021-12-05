WATCH: Golden Knights Fan Catches Puck, Gets Standing Ovation

Robin Lehner and Jakob Markstrom are two of the best goalies in the NHL and will likely be in the goaltending tandem for Team Sweden in the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, neither of them was able to compare to the wonderful save that a Golden Knights fan made in the third period of Sunday night’s game.

After a Calgary Flame accidentally put the puck over the glass a Golden Knights fan with cat-like reflexes snagged the puck for a souvenir. Fans around the future Golden Knights starting goaltender cheered in excitement as the likely intoxicated man celebrated with his new prize.

Golden Knights fan makes the save of the game here catching a puck in the stands #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/7sRrCorss2 — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) December 6, 2021

The man has actually been identified as Marc-Andre Fleury in disguise who simply just wanted to come back to the Fortress and enjoy a night out on the Las Vegas Strip.

In all seriousness, these are the little moments that make hockey in Las Vegas so much fun. The Golden Knights currently lead the Calgary Flames 1-0 heading into the third period. This marks the first game of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights and there are sure to be many moments like this at the Fortress over the next three games.