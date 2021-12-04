OK Daily: NHL Trade Market Heating Up; Reilly Smith on Trade Bait List

The Vegas Golden Knights took care of business Friday night and put up a touchdown against the Arizona Coyotes winning 7-1. The team still sits out of a playoff spot fifth in the division but will look to take down the division-leading Calgary Flames Sunday night at home.

Reilly Smith is off to an incredible start this season with 18 points in 23 games and a pair of shorthanded goals. But with the Golden Knights needing to acquire cap space in order to fit Jack Eichel under the NHL salary cap, could Smith find himself on the NHL trade block soon? Elsewhere do the Arizona Coyotes have any trade chips that the Golden Knights would be interested in. Also, when will the Canadiens start to sell?

Vegas: Looking at the Coyotes last night made me realize that there are a lot of potential trade chips on the roster for general manager Bill Armstrong.

Speaking of trades, here are five names on the NHL trade block that the Golden Knights could be interested in.

Daily Faceoff: Is Reilly Smith on the NHL Trade Block? Frank Seravalli makes the case for the 30-year old pending UFA given his contract and the Golden Knights cap situation with Jack Eichel.

ESPN: Tyler Johnson is having the same artificial disk replacement surgery as Jack Eichel, who in case you missed it, has resumed skating.

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Canadien’s new VP of hockey operations Jeff Gorton has stated that he is “not scared of anything” on rebuilding the Canadiens back into a Stanley Cup contender.

Toronto: Is Maple Leaf’s defenseman Justin Holl on the NHL trade block?

Washington: Capitals forward and Stanley Cup Champion Evgeny Kuznetsov sat down with Washington Hockey Now’s Sammi Silber for an exclusive interview.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins are struggling having lost three in a row, but one bright spot is Tristan Jarry, who despite his solid season, is not on Team Canada’s radar for the 2022 Winter Olympics.