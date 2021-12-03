Golden Knights Gameday #23: Wily Coyotes. Lines, Notes vs Coyotes

Head coach Peter DeBoer has shuffled up the Vegas Golden Knight’s line combinations in preparation for Friday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes. Adam Brooks and Dylan Coghlan will be reinserted into the Golden Knights line combinations in exchange for Brett Howden and Ben Hutton. Laurent Brossoit will get the start in net.

DeBoer reiterated his confidence in Coghlan after Friday’s morning skate.

“He can’t sit too long. He is a good young defenseman and we want to reward guys on mare here. I think the reason that Hutton got to play was that he showed that he deserved that spot and now I think it is time to give Cogs (Dylan Coghlan) another look,” said DeBoer.

After he crashed into the boards last game against the Anaheim Ducks, Mark Stone will be a game-time decision for the Golden Knights.

“When he initially went down it didn’t look good. Obviously as a coach that is a guy we cannot afford to lose for another lengthy absence. We will see, he is still a game-time decision but he looked good this morning,” said DeBoer.

For the Coyotes, Johan Larsson is listed as out and Alex Galchenyuk will replace him in the lineup. The Coyotes are statistically one of the worst team’s in the NHL this season having only five wins. Shayne Gostisbehere leads the team in point scoring with 16 in 23 games played.

Taking full advantage of the struggling Coyotes early will be the game plan for the Golden Knights. They cannot afford to once again come out the gate and have a slow start. This is a must-win game for the Golden Knights.

“Five of the last eight games we have fallen behind two-nothing and then you are chasing out the game and stepping out of your structure trying to get yourself back into it. It is hard to play that type of hockey in this league,” said DeBoer.

PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES

Max Pacioretty- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone*

Jonathan Marchessault- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark- Keegan Kolesar- Evgenii Dadonov

William Carrier- Adam Brooks- Michael Amadio

Defense:

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan

Goalie:

Laurent Brossoit/Robin Lehner

Vegas Golden Knights Special Teams:

Special Teams: 13.73% powerplay (25th) and 82.54% penalty kill (14th).

PP1: Stone, Stephenson, Dadonov, Theodore, Pacioretty

PP2: Smith, Roy, Marchessault, Pietrangelo, Hague

PK1: Stephenson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo

PK2: Howden, Janmark, Hague, Hutton

IR: Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, Alec Martinez.

PROJECTED ARIZONA COYOTES LINES PER PUCKPEDIA

Clayton Keller- Travis Boyd- Phil Kessel

Lawson Crouse- Barrett Hayton- Christian Fischer

Antoine Roussel- Ryan Dzingel- Loui Eriksson

Liam O’Brien- Alex Galchenyuk- Hudson Fasching

Defense:

Jakob Chychrun- Kyle Capobianco

Shayne Gostisbehere- Dysin Mayo

Anton Stralman- Iyla Lyubushkin

Goalie:

Karel Vejmelka/Scott Wedgewood

Arizona Coyotes Special Teams:

Special Teams: 12.73% powerplay (29th) and 72.37% penalty kill (28th).

PP1: Kessel, Hayton, Keller, Chychrun, Gostisbehere

PP2: Crouse, Boyd, Dzingel, Capobianco, Galchenyuk

PK1: Dzginel, Eriksson, Chychrun, Stralman

PK2: Crouse, Roussel, Mayo, Lyubushkin

IR: Conor Timmins, Carter Hutton, Nick Schmaltz, Jay Beagle, Dmitri Jaskin, Johan Larsson

How to Watch/Listen: 6:30 pm on ESPN+, Hulu and Fox Sports 98.9 FM