OK Daily: Golden Knights Prospect Dean Signs ELC, Henderson’s COVID Outbreak

The Vegas Golden Knights will be back in action Friday night on the road against the Arizona Coyotes for a 6:30 pm puck drop. Vegas Hockey Now will provide updates through the night on the status of Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. Stone crashed into the boards during Wednesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks but finished the game.

Vegas: Some good news on the Golden Knights injury front though as Jack Eichel was spotted skating in North Carolina in full Golden Knights gear nonetheless. His timetable remains unchanged, but this is a huge step towards getting one of the best players in the league added to the Golden Knights lineup.

It may seem like a long shot but could the Golden Knights be interested in Dylan Strome? The Blackhawks are looking to trade the former Erie Otter and the Golden Knights are currently depleted at center. The two teams also have a recent track record with NHL trades with Marc-Andre Fleury.

Friday night’s game between the Henderson Silver Knights and Bakersfield Condors game has been canceled by the AHL due to COVID-19 concerns in both organizations.

Golden Knights prospects Zach Dean, Lukas Cormier, and Jakub Demek have been named to their respective country’s development camps for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Dean also signed his entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday evening.

✍️ SIGNING! 🚨 The Golden Knights have inked forward Zach Dean to a three-year entry-level contract!! Vegas drafted Dean in the first round (30th overall) in 2021 and he has 9 points (4G, 5A) in 7 games with @OlympiquesGAT this season#VegasBorn https://t.co/nDKk68fJjf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 2, 2021

TRADE: The Buffalo Sabres have acquired former Golden Knight goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations.

San Jose: A recent video has surfaced regarding Evander Kane, a gun, and his wife at the time…

TSN: Despite a report from Forbes, the Arizona Coyotes have denied any rumors regarding the potential sale of the franchise and relocation to Houston, Texas.

Boston: Jake DeBrusk scored a goal in Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators, likely increasing his NHL trade stock.

New York: Things continue to get worse for the New York Islanders who have only one point in their last nine games amidst their COVID-19 outbreak.

