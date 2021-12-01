Zach Dean and Lukas Cormier Invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Camp

Two Golden Knight prospects have been named to Team Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp in preparation for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Zach Dean (drafted 30th overall in 2021) and Lukas Cormier (drafted 68th overall in 2020) are two of the 35 names invited to camp.

On the road to Edmonton and Red Deer… 🍁 3️⃣5️⃣ players are Alberta-bound for 🇨🇦’s National Junior Team selection camp, beginning Dec. 9 in Calgary. ROSTER ➡️ https://t.co/Lvuj930Qix

#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/xZOE5pJigL — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 1, 2021

This selection camp is scheduled from Dec. 9-12 in Calgary and cuts will be made leading up to the World Juniors Tournament which is set for the day after Christmas as usual. Dean and Cormier have made the first step in representing their country for the 2022 World Junior Championship.

A forward, Dean is an 18-year old first-round draft selection by the Golden Knights from 2021. He is currently playing with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL and has nine points in six games. His career-high in points in the QMJHL came in 2019-20 where he scored 46 points in 57 games played.

Elite Prospects describes Dean as a player who “plays at a breakneck pace and uses his skill as a handler and a passer on top of his skating ability to make plays without a moment’s hesitation. His hands work independent of his feet, with his top arm free from his side, pushed out well in front of him to grant him as much maneuverability as possible. If you get open, he’ll get you the puck. It’s just that simple.”

A defenseman, Lukas Cormier is a 19-year old third-round draft pick from 2020 for the Golden Knights and is signed to an entry-level contract. Like Dean, he is playing in the QMJHL but with the Charlottetown Islanders. He has 30 points in 22 games so far this season and his career-high in points is 54 in 39 games.

Elite Prospects describes Cormier as “An offensive defenceman. His shooting ability and his propensity for backdoor plays separate him from his counterparts. He can catch a cross-ice pass and fire the puck before the goalie can react. Cormier’s shot also serves as a playmaking tool. He aims his cannon at the stick of teammates and creates rebounds for them to pounce on.”

William Karlsson, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Eichel, and Brett Howden, are players on the Golden Knight’s current roster who have won Gold in prior World Junior Championships before making it to the NHL.

Despite the Golden Knights having the tendency to trade away to prospects like Nick Suzuki, Cody Glass, Peyton Krebs, and Erik Brannstrom, there is still a good bit of depth in the Golden Knights prospect pool.

All the best to Dean and Cormier who will look to not only make Team Canada but win Gold as well.