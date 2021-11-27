OK Daily: Marchessault Set to Return, Which OG Golden Knight Lasts the Longest?

After a solid two-day Thanksgiving and Black Friday break, the Vegas Golden Knights are back in action tonight on home ice. They will take on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisiatl, and the Edmonton Oilers at 4:00 pm. The Golden Knights will not have a morning skate today with this early of a game.

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio have been cleared and are now out of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Jake Leschyshyn has been sent down to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Marchessault is set to resume his fifth season as Vegas Golden Knight. He and six others hold the title of ‘original Golden Knights’ but which one of them sticks around the longest. Tristan Jarry is on a roll with three shutouts in his last five games, Artemi Panarin got mad at Brad Marchand, and Ovechkin scored another hat-trick. All up on today’s edition of the OK Daily with news around the NHL.

Vegas: Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Shea Theodore, William Carrier, and Brayden McNabb make up the remaining original Golden Knights. Which one of these seven players will last the longest with the Vegas Golden Knights?

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Boston: Artemi Panarin got a little angry with Brad Marchand and… threw his glove at him?

Washington: Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick on Friday, once again showing that he is in no way concerned with slowing down.

San Jose: Doug Wilson has taken a medical leave of absence from the Sharks organization. Also, what is going to happen with Evander Kane?

Detroit: Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is off to a personal record pace this season. Will he be able to sustain his success and break some of his career highs?

Pittsburgh: The Penguins are on a roll winning five straight. Tristan Jarry has three shutouts in this span and is bouncing back after a shaky 2021 postseason.

Colorado: Bowen Byram is set to return for the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Nashville Predators.