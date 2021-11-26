OK Daily: Current NHL Trade Block, Black Friday Sale at the Armory!

Now twenty games into the NHL season, the Vegas Golden Knights have remained resilient despite numerous injuries. Now as the team starts to regain its health, they will look to advance even further in the NHL’s pacific division standings.

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio have been cleared after going through the NHL’s COVID protocols. As a result, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, and Ben Jones have been reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio have been cleared after going through the NHL's COVID protocols. As a result, Jonas Rondbjerg, Paul Cotter, and Ben Jones have been reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Vegas: With Black Friday upon us which names on the NHL trade market are available for some general managers to do some shopping? Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now has the report which includes one Vegas Golden Knight.

Sportsnet: In the latest edition of Elliotte Friedman’s 32-thoughts, Friedge discusses the inevitable implosion of the Vancouver Canucks as well as a status update on the NHL’s situation with the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Calgary: The flames have finished the quarter-season mark in an unfamiliar place as they sit atop the Pacific Division standings.

Pittsburgh: Let’s compare Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for the millionth time.

Florida: The Panthers have signed Ryan Lomberg to a two-year extension.

New York/Washington: Josh Bailey and Lars Eller have both returned to their respective teams after quarantining for COVID-19.

Toronto: Scott Cullen takes a look at former members of the Toronto Maple Leafs and who has been impressed with their new teams.

Montreal: Just when it seems like the Montreal Canadiens have hit rock-bottom, they continue to plummet.