Golden Knights Postgame: Health on the Horizon for the Golden Knights

With William Carrier and Max Pacioretty back in the lineup, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 Wednesday night. Adam Brooks scored his first goal with the Golden Knights and Mark Stone scored his first goal of the season.

Perhaps the biggest key to the Golden Knight’s success against the Predators was how they limited their shot chances to come from the outside. When the rare grade-A opportunity came, Robin Lehner was there to shut the door.

Lehner stopped 26 of 28 shots en route to his ninth victory on the season. He bounced back strong after a lackluster effort against the St. Louis Blues. The starting goaltender for the Golden Knights currently has a .913% save percentage and a 3.01 GAA.

“I don’t know if the numbers reflect just how good he’s been. He has kept us in every game that we have played. We have had our breakdowns that is just the nature of it now. But he has been key in making saves at key times. Sometimes you let in a goal at a bad time, but he hasn’t done that with us this year,” said Mark Stone on Lehner.

Jonas Rondbjerg scored a nifty goal in the second period after stripping the puck from Roman Josi of all players. The 22-year Danish forward is still in the Golden Knights lineup despite two forwards returning.

“I love seeing that goal from Rondbjerg tonight. He strips one of the top-five defensemen in the league and shoots an NHL high and quality shot. When you see that kind of stuff you see the skill come out of these guys,” Stone said on Rondbjerg, who is set to have his first-ever American Thanksgiving.

Jonas Røndbjerg is so wholesome. @ashalivise asked him if he’s going to eat Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. “I haven’t celebrated that one before, but that would be fun!” — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 25, 2021

Stone also revealed in the post-game presser that Jonathan Marchessault is expected to return Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Marchessault and Michael Amadio are currently in COVID-19 protocols for the NHL and the Vegas Golden Knights.

With these two potentially being ready to go it only leaves Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, and William Karlsson out for the Golden Knights at forward. The Golden Knights are getting healthier; fingers crossed it stays that way.

“It has been a little exhausting the first couple of months losing guys but now it’s getting exciting getting guys back in the lineup,” Stone said on the Golden Knights injury crisis.

With the NHL now in a brief one-day pause due to Thanksgiving, now is a good time to look at the pacific division standings. Twenty games in the Golden Knights sit third in the pacific division standings with 24 points behind Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

The Golden Knights will take on the Oilers at home Saturday night for a big division matchup starting at 4:00 pm.