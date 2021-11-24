Connect with us

Golden Knights notebook

Golden Knights Postgame: Health on the Horizon for the Golden Knights

Published

4 hours ago

on

Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights trade rumors

With William Carrier and Max Pacioretty back in the lineup, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 Wednesday night. Adam Brooks scored his first goal with the Golden Knights and Mark Stone scored his first goal of the season.

Perhaps the biggest key to the Golden Knight’s success against the Predators was how they limited their shot chances to come from the outside. When the rare grade-A opportunity came, Robin Lehner was there to shut the door.

Lehner stopped 26 of 28 shots en route to his ninth victory on the season. He bounced back strong after a lackluster effort against the St. Louis Blues. The starting goaltender for the Golden Knights currently has a .913% save percentage and a 3.01 GAA. 

“I don’t know if the numbers reflect just how good he’s been. He has kept us in every game that we have played. We have had our breakdowns that is just the nature of it now. But he has been key in making saves at key times. Sometimes you let in a goal at a bad time, but he hasn’t done that with us this year,” said Mark Stone on Lehner.

Jonas Rondbjerg scored a nifty goal in the second period after stripping the puck from Roman Josi of all players. The 22-year Danish forward is still in the Golden Knights lineup despite two forwards returning. 

“I love seeing that goal from Rondbjerg tonight. He strips one of the top-five defensemen in the league and shoots an NHL high and quality shot. When you see that kind of stuff you see the skill come out of these guys,” Stone said on Rondbjerg, who is set to have his first-ever American Thanksgiving. 

Stone also revealed in the post-game presser that Jonathan Marchessault is expected to return Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Marchessault and Michael Amadio are currently in COVID-19 protocols for the NHL and the Vegas Golden Knights

With these two potentially being ready to go it only leaves Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick, and William Karlsson out for the Golden Knights at forward. The Golden Knights are getting healthier; fingers crossed it stays that way. 

“It has been a little exhausting the first couple of months losing guys but now it’s getting exciting getting guys back in the lineup,” Stone said on the Golden Knights injury crisis.

With the NHL now in a brief one-day pause due to Thanksgiving, now is a good time to look at the pacific division standings. Twenty games in the Golden Knights sit third in the pacific division standings with 24 points behind Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

The Golden Knights will take on the Oilers at home Saturday night for a big division matchup starting at 4:00 pm.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously