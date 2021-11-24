OK Daily: Eichel Trade Comparisons, Sharks will Retain Salary In Potential Kane Deal

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Nashville Predators Wednesday night on the road. This Thanksgiving-eve matchup could feature the return of Max Pacioretty, who has only played two games this season for the Golden Knights.

Last game the Golden Knights allowed five unanswered goals to the St. Louis Blues who fooled Robin Lehner multiple times. The VGK will look to put that game in the rearview mirror as they wrap up a two-game road trip in Nashville.

Brock Boeser and Evander Kane could be traded soon. Will the Canucks fire Jim Benning? Also, VHN takes a look at the Jack Eichel trade and compares it to previous top-line center trades in the NHL’s salary cap era. That and more on Wednesday’s edition of the OK Daily.

Vegas Hockey Now: How similar is the Jack Eichel trade to other cap-era trades for top-line centers? Will the Buffalo Sabres have deja-vu with Eichel pulling a Ryan O’Reilly?

Olympic Hockey: Both Team Canada and Team USA unveiled their jerseys for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Thoughts? There is a good chance we can see Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore wear these jerseys.

San Jose: With Evander Kane now skating the Sharks could potentially be looking to deal the winger. Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Sharks would be willing to retain salary in a potential Kane trade.

Vancouver: In case you missed it, Brock Boeser is on the NHL trade block and talks have been “heating up” in regards to moving Boeser. Are they going to fire Jim Benning before he makes this trade?

Montreal: Like the Golden Knights, the Montreal Canadiens special teams are killing them. Except for the Canadiens, it is not their powerplay rather their penalty kill.

Washington: Also similar to the Golden Knights, the Capitals had to play a defenseman at forward the other night with Trevor van Riemsdyk slotting it at forward.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins have won three straight, all against Canadian teams and all on the road. Dan Kingerski goes over three things the Penguins did well and three things they need to improve on.

Detroit: Troy Stetcher and Mitchell Stephens will be out long-term for the Red Wings.

Boston: The Bruins switched up their defensive line combinations to get everyone “on track.”