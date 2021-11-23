OK Daily: Brock Boeser on NHL Trade Market, New Jersey Jerseys

The Vegas Golden Knights are off Tuesday as they will travel to Nashville to conclude a two-game homestand. The Golden Knights could be getting Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, and Michael Amadio all back soon.

The Golden Knights lost Monday night to the St. Louis Blues after scoring the first two goals of the game, a rarity for the slow-starting Golden Knights.

Also, the New Jersey Devils have revealed their new third jerseys, Brock Boeser is on the NHL trade block, and Troy Terry’s sixteen-game point streak has ended.

Vegas: Monday night will be a night to forget for the Vegas Golden Knights who fell 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues. Robin Lehner owned up to some of his mistakes postgame.

Sportsnet: Troy Terry’s sixteen-game point streak has ended as the Anaheim Ducks lost to the Nashville Predators. The Vegas Golden Knights are one point behind the Ducks in the pacific division standings and will also play the Predators Wednesday.

New Jersey: The Devils revealed their new third jerseys which many people are calling uninspired and lazy. We will let you be the judge. Maybe they will have the word ‘helmet’ written on their helmets now too.

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Vancouver: With the Canucks organization a mess, Brock Boeser is now on the NHL trade block. Talks of a Boeser trade have been “heating up” since this past summer.

Colorado: Should the Avalanche lock up Nazem Kadri and Dary Kuemper as soon as possible?

Florida: Anton Lundell is off to a great start in his first season with the Florida Panthers. The Finnish forward has seven points in fourteen games and is exceeding all expectations.

New York: The Islanders are going through a rough patch with both COVID-19 issues and unacceptable results on the ice.

Washington: Hendrix Lapierre is making a name for himself as one of the Capitals top prospects. He will likely find himself on Team Canada’s World Juniors Roster.

Detroit: As someone who is currently covering the Vegas Golden Knights remotely, I can personally agree with Igor Larionov II’s comments towards the NHL’s broadcast blackout policy. Larionov II calls it the “stupidest thing in the sports world.