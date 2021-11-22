OK Daily: Matthews’ Mustache, The Return of the Quebec Nordiques!?

The city of Las Vegas has been blessed with five years of an incredible hockey team. Coming in as the NHL’s first expansion team since the early 2000s, the Vegas Golden Knights were not expected to do much in their first couple of seasons. We all know how that turned out.

With the Seattle Kraken rounding out the NHL’s number of teams to an even 32, it looks like expansion is not on the mind of Commissioner Gary Bettman anymore. However, François Legault, Quebec City’s Premier is scheduled to meet with Bettman on the potential return of the Nordiques.

Daily Faceoff: More on the Nordiques potential return from Daily Faceoff.

Sportsnet: Auston Matthews shaved his mustache. There is a reason why that is a headline.

Vegas: Is Mattias Janmark on the trade block or is he a vital piece to the Golden Knights lineup?

Henderson: Vegas Hockey Now has started up a weekly column on the Henderson Silver Knights called ‘Silver Knights Sundays‘ to provide updates on the Golden Knights’ AHL team.

NHL News and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Evander Kane is back… take of that what you will. Also, Jonathan Dahlen’s injury does not look to be too bad. Can the Sharks figure out a way to turn things around?

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon and Pavel Francouz appear to be back for the Colorado Avalanche.

Washington: The Seattle Kraken paid tribute to ‘legendary’ Kraken goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

New York: The Islanders are what the kids are calling ‘down bad‘ these days.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins have gotten two straight shutouts from Tristan Jarry and are starting to come into their own. Who is the Penguins’ Jenga Piece? Is it Jarry?