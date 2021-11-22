Golden Knights Gameday #19: Back on the Road, Lines, Notes vs Blues

After a six-game homestand with numerous injuries and pieces missing out of their lineup, the Vegas Golden Knights went 5-1. They are now back on the road as they face take on the St. Louis Blues Monday night and then Nashville Predators Wednesday before returning home.

The Blues sit third in the central division with 20 points behind the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild. Jordan Kyrou leads the team in scoring with 18 points in 17 games.

For the Golden Knights, they will welcome in yet another new face to the lineup as Adam Brooks is set to make his debut with the team. Brooks was claimed on waivers on November 17th from the Montreal Canadiens. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer stated that Brooks’ holdup was due to immigration issues coming from Canada to the United States.

Chandler Stephenson and Brooks played together in juniors with the Regina Pats in the WHL.

“I was excited to get in here and join this group. I obviously know a couple of the guys from juniors being from Winnipeg and you can see what a special group this is even with the guys that they have out right now, the resilience that they have and the way that they are playing is something you want to be a part of,” said Brooks.

Max Pacioretty will not play tonight but is traveling with the team and could make his return as soon as Wednesday. Shea Theodore’s status is unknown. With Laurent Brossoit starting last game, it is safe to assume Robin Lehner will start.

The Golden Knight’s path to victory will once again be built on depth scoring, goaltending, and offense from the defense. Against the Blue Jackets, the team once again came out of the gate slow and found themselves down 2-0. They came back to win 3-2 with a strong final two periods. Both Mattias Janmark and Keegan Kolesar scored their first goals of the season.

“I feel like we have really made a good stride here forward towards where we want to be. Obviously getting Stone back brings a little bit of energy and hopefully, we get Patch (Max Pacioretty) back soon,” said Alex Pietrangelo.

Mark Stone is still looking for his first goal of the season. Chandler Stephenson has not scored a goal in seven games. The line of Stone, Stephenson, and Evgenii Dadonov has been getting the chances though. Don’t be surprised if both of them find the scoresheet tonight.

PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES

Evgenii Dadonov- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Mattias Janmark- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Brett Howden- Jake Leschyshyn- Keegan Kolesar

Paul Cotter- Adam Brooks- Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan

Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud

Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit

IR: Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, Will Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez, Michael Amadio, Shea Theodore.

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES LINES PER PUCKPEDIA

Jordan Kyrou- Ryan O’Reilly- David Perron

Pavel Buchnevich- Robert Thomas- Vladamir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad- Oskar Sundqvist- Ivan Barbashev

Klim Kostin- Tyler Bozak- James Neal

Torey Krug- Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich- Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola- Marco Scandella

Jordan Binnington/Ville Husso

IR: Brayden Schenn

How to Watch/Listen: 5:00 pm, At&t Sportsnet, NHL, NET, Fox Sports 98.9 FM