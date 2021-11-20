OK Daily: Seider is Okay, Islanders Home Opener, DeBrusk to the Rangers?

The Vegas Golden Knights have not held practices in two days as a result of their COVID-19 concerns. Three players are in protocol; Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, and William Carrier. Despite this and a laundry list of other injuries, the Golden Knights are continuing to win games.

The team will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 7:00 for the first time this season.

A big part of the Golden Knight’s success has been their depth players in the organization coming up from the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL and making an impact. Paul Cotter has two goals in four games, and both Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg have goals as well.

When the Golden Knights slowly but surely get healthy, who will keep a roster spot between the three players? Also, Moritz Seider appears to be okay, Jared Bednar got an extension, and the Islanders are finally set to play at UBS arena. Is Jake DeBrusk on the NHL trade block?

All that and more on Saturday’s edition of the OK Daily.

Vegas Hockey Now: Injuries have resulted in a trio of 22-year old forwards playing in their first NHL season with the Vegas Golden Knights. When the Golden Knights get healthy, can Paul Cotter, Jonas Rondbjerg, or Jake Leschyshyn keep a roster spot?

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Detroit: Speaking of Paul Cotter, Moritz Seider blocked a shot from Cotter in Thursday night’s game and left the game. Thankfully for the Red Wings, the rookie defenseman is set to play Saturday.

New York: At long last, the New York Islanders are set for their home opener as they will play at UBS Arena for the first time.

Pittsburgh: Dan Kingerski takes a good long look at the NHL’s COVID cases and why it is continuing to spread despite all but one player being vaccinated.

Boston: With Sammy Blais being confirmed to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL season, could the Rangers look towards the NHL trade market and Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins?

Colorado: Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar signs a two-year extension through the 2023-24 season.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs’ powerplay is starting to contribute and looks completely different from the start of the season.

Washington: TJ Oshie, Jojo Siwa, and Shawn Mendes all have something in common.