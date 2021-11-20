Golden Knights Gameday #18: Hockey Fights Cancer, Lines, Notes vs Blue Jackets

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-7) will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-5) tonight at T-Mobile Arena for the first time this season. All signs are pointing towards Max Pacioretty returning to the Golden Knights lineup on his birthday nonetheless. Rookie Ben Jones is also set to make his NHL debut.

However, the Golden Knights could be without Mattias Janmark tonight as he missed the morning skate. Head coach Peter DeBoer is “hopeful” that Janmark will be available. Shea Theodore skated with the Golden Knights in practice but was wearing a red no-contact jersey.

Laurent Brossoit was absent from morning skate as well which could mean he is resting in preparation to start tonight.

For the Blue Jackets, Max Domi will return to the lineup and will play with Jack Roslovic and Justin Danforth. It seems as if these game previews have boiled down to merge injury updates with the current state of the NHL.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes where captain Boone Jenner had two goals. He leads the team in goals with nine. Oliver Bjornkstrand leads the team in points with five goals and twelve assists for seventeen points.

The Golden Knights will host Hockey Fights Cancer Saturday and wear special purple jerseys during warmups. They will then be auctioned off to fans with all money supporting Hockey Fights Cancer.

Tomorrow night is #HockeyFightsCancer Night! The team will wear specialty warmup jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going toward early detection. Fans will receive "I Fight For" signs to show support for those fighting cancer 💜https://t.co/26dIGApngm — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 19, 2021

Tonight will also be my first ever media availability at the NHL level. While I have interviewed NHL’ers in the past, this will be a whole other level of my journalism career. Wish me luck!

PROJECTED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINES

Evgenii Dadonov- Chandler Stephenson- Mark Stone

Max Pacioretty- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Ben Jones- Jake Leschyshyn- Keegan Kolesar

Paul Cotter- Brett Howden- Jonas Rondbjerg

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan

Ben Hutton- Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit/Robin Lehner

IR: Jack Eichel, Mattias Janmark, Nolan Patrick, William Karlsson, William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, Alec Martinez, Michael Amadio, Shea Theodore.

PROJECTED COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS LINES PER PUCKPEDIA

Gustav Nyquist- Boone Jenner- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Yegor Chinakhov- Cole Sillinger- Jakub Voracek

Eric Robinson- Sean Kuraly- Alexandre Texier

Max Domi- Jack Roslovic- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski- Jake Bean

Vladislav Gavrikov- Andrew Peeke

Gavin Bayreuther- Adam Boqvist

Elvis Merzlikins/Joonas Korpialso

IR: Patrik Laine, Emil Bemstrom, Dean Kukan

How to Watch/Listen: 7:00 pm, At&t Sportsnet, ESPN+, Fox Sports 98.9 FM