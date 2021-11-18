OK Daily: Adam Brooks Claimed, Ducks Fly Together, Penguins Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to get back on track Thursday night as they take on the Larkin-less Detroit Red Wings. It looks like Adam Brooks will make his debut Thursday night as the Golden Knights are having both COVID-19 and injury issues.

The winds of the NHL trade rumors are starting to swirl up again. The Canadiens are looking for a defenseman on the NHL trade market. Could Marc-Andre Fleury, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, or even Sidney Crosby find themselves on the trade block?

Also, the Anaheim Duck are on a roll in the Pacific Division.

Vegas Hockey Now: With injuries and COVID issues surrounding the Vegas Golden Knights the team has claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Vegas: The Anaheim Ducks are rolling, having won their past eight. The team looks like a legitimate playoff contender in the Pacific Division. What does this mean for the Vegas Golden Knights?

NHL News, Notes, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: With the Penguins being sold to Fenway, what will the future hold for the likes of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and even Sidney Crosby. Could the three Penguins find their way into some NHL trade rumors?

Montreal: Both TVA Sports and Elliotte Friedman are saying that the Montreal Canadiens are shopping the NHL trade market for a defenseman.

Edmonton: Marc-Andre Fleury is still being linked to the Edmonton Oilers in some more NHL trade rumors. Could the former Golden Knights find himself back in the Pacific Division?

New York: Ryan Pulock is set to miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Does this create an opportunity for Robin Salo to crack the Islanders lineup?

Florida: Similar to the Islanders, the Panthers will be missing one of their star players and Alexander Barkov is out week-to-week. Who will step up in the Panthers organization?

Detroit: Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has tested positive for COVID-19 which continues an unlucky season for the star forward.

Vancouver: We have reached the point in the season in which Rob Simpson for Vancouver Hockey Now is putting the word “dumb” in his Canucks game recaps.

Colorado: The aforementioned Canucks lost to the Colorado Avalanche last night thanks to a big night from Nazem Kadri, who is starting to play like himself again.