OK Daily: Leschyshyn’s NHL Roots, Benning and Green on the Hot Seat?

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2. The Hurricanes were all over the Golden Knights with their passing game, making smart and creative plays that even Robin Lehner was unable to stop.

Nonetheless, it was a good hard-fought game for the Golden Knights who ran into a brick wall by the name of Antti Raanta, who made some stellar saves Tuesday evening. The Golden Knights will look to rebound Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

But on the injury front, things may have taken a turn for the worse for the Golden Knights as both Shea Theodore and Evgenii Dadonov left the game with injuries. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer did not have any injury updates on either player postagame.

Vegas: Robin Lehner was not too happy with the bad bounce that led to the Hurricanes’ go-ahead goal Tuesday night, going as far as to blame his goalie stick.

The Athletic (Vegas): Jake Leschyshyn played against the Carolina Hurricanes last night for the first time in his career, a team in which his father Curtis played parts of his long NHL career. Leschyshyn has been around the NHL since he was born.

NHL NEWS & NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Pittsburgh: The hockey world was shocked Tuesday afternoon as it came out that Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins ownership group are in talks to sell the team. What does this mean for the futures of Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in Pittsburgh?

The Penguins lost another upsetting game Tuesday night to the Buffalo Sabres. Jeff Carter wants the team to look in the mirror going forward.

Washington: The NHL’s fourth all-time leader in goals scorer, Alex Ovechkin is continuing his dominance over the NHL in year seventeen. Fellow teammate Tom Wilson says he “Can’t give away any of his secrets.”

San Jose: Sharks head coach Bob Boughner is praising Timo Meier stating that it is “the best hockey he has seen him play.”

Vancouver: What is to blame for the Vancouver Canucks recent struggles? How long before Travis Green and Jim Benning are out the door?

Detroit: Former NHL’er Mike Knuble caught a stick to the face in a recent Alumni game.

