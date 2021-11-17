Golden Knights Claim Adam Brooks off Waivers, Amadio in Protocol

Another former Maple Leaf product has found their way to the Vegas Golden Knights via the waiver wire. The Golden Knights have claimed center Adam Brooks from the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday. Brooks was initially claimed by the Canadiens from the Toronto Maple Leafs on the last day of training camp.

Brooks was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Level Draft by the Maple Leafs with the 92nd overall pick. He played junior hockey with the Regina Pats of the WHL the same place in which Chandlers Stephenson played juniors.

In 22 career games played, Brooks has four goals and five assists for nine points. He has played four games with the Canadiens so far in 2021-22.

With the Golden Knights currently missing; Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, William Carrier, Jonathan Marchessault, Nolan Patrick, Jack Eichel, and potentially now Evgenii Dadonov on the forward end of things, Brooks could find himself in the lineup soon for the Golden Knights.

This is the second time this season that Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has looked to the NHL waiver wire to patch some holes due to injury. On October 30, the Golden Knights claimed Michael Amadio from the Maple Leafs. Amadio has played seven games with the Golden Knights thus far and is now unavailable to the team as he is COVID protocols.

Update: Forward Michael Amadio is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 17, 2021

We are still waiting for an injury update from Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer on the status of Dadonov and Shea Theodore. Both left last night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday at home starting at 7:00 pm.