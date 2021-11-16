Connect with us

NHL

Jonathan Marchessault Placed in COVID Protocol; Paul Cotter, Sven Baertschi Recalled

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights trade, NHL trade

It looks like the Vegas Golden Knights are having a bit of a COVID outbreak. Announced today, Golden Knight’s leading goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault has been placed in COVID protocol. As a result, the Golden Knights have recalled Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Marchessault has played every game for the Golden Knights this season and has 13 points in 15 games.

This comes just one day after it was announced that William Carrier has been placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol as well. Alec Martinez remains out as well after taking requiring 50 stitches for taking a skate to the face.

Marchessault joins the likes of Carrier, Martinez, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and Jack Eichel as unavailable Golden Knights players.

Assuming he plays against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, Paul Cotter will play in his third career NHL game. He scored his first career NHL goal last Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Sven Baertschi is a 29-year old veteran NHL forward who has played over 290 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

The Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at home at 7:00 pm.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously