Jonathan Marchessault Placed in COVID Protocol; Paul Cotter, Sven Baertschi Recalled

It looks like the Vegas Golden Knights are having a bit of a COVID outbreak. Announced today, Golden Knight’s leading goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault has been placed in COVID protocol. As a result, the Golden Knights have recalled Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi from the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Marchessault has played every game for the Golden Knights this season and has 13 points in 15 games.

This comes just one day after it was announced that William Carrier has been placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol as well. Alec Martinez remains out as well after taking requiring 50 stitches for taking a skate to the face.

Marchessault joins the likes of Carrier, Martinez, Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and Jack Eichel as unavailable Golden Knights players.

Assuming he plays against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, Paul Cotter will play in his third career NHL game. He scored his first career NHL goal last Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Sven Baertschi is a 29-year old veteran NHL forward who has played over 290 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

The Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at home at 7:00 pm.