Fight: Ben Hutton Throws Knuckles in 1st Game with Golden Knights

It didn’t take Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton long to fit in with his new surroundings. The Golden Knights signed the free-agent defenseman on Oct. 28 to patch their injured blue line.

Saturday night, Hutton played his first game for the Golden Knights. He played sheltered minutes and wasn’t used in high-leverage situations. Instead, for his first game, he played under 10 minutes.

However, Hutton answered the bell late in the third period of the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena.

On the Canucks breakout, Hutton stepped into Jason Dickinson. The glancing hit knocked Dickinson away from the puck and it was on. This was the 28-year-old Hutton’s fifth NHL fight.