Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Fight: Ben Hutton Throws Knuckles in 1st Game with Golden Knights

Published

3 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights, Ben Hutton fight

It didn’t take Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton long to fit in with his new surroundings. The Golden Knights signed the free-agent defenseman on Oct. 28 to patch their injured blue line.

Saturday night, Hutton played his first game for the Golden Knights. He played sheltered minutes and wasn’t used in high-leverage situations. Instead, for his first game, he played under 10 minutes.

However, Hutton answered the bell late in the third period of the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. 

On the Canucks breakout, Hutton stepped into Jason Dickinson. The glancing hit knocked Dickinson away from the puck and it was on. This was the 28-year-old Hutton’s fifth NHL fight.

 

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously