Connect with us

NHL

Watch: Brayden McNabb Throws Massive Hip-Check On Brandon Tanev

Published

11 hours ago

on

Brayden McNabb hit on Brandon Tanev

Brayden McNabb is at it again.

During the first period in Tuesday’s night’s game against the Seattle Kraken Brayden McNabb stepped up on Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev and sent him flying.

McNabb has taken his physical play to the next level with the Golden Knights this season after rugged winger Ryan Reaves was traded in the offseason to the New York Rangers. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Kraken, McNabb has 25 hits in twelve games. He has a goal and three assists for four points as well for the Golden Knights.

Now in his fifth season with the Vegas Golden Knights, McNabb was an original expansion draft pick by the team from the Los Angeles Kings.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously