Watch: Brayden McNabb Throws Massive Hip-Check On Brandon Tanev

Brayden McNabb is at it again.

During the first period in Tuesday’s night’s game against the Seattle Kraken Brayden McNabb stepped up on Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev and sent him flying.

McNabb has taken his physical play to the next level with the Golden Knights this season after rugged winger Ryan Reaves was traded in the offseason to the New York Rangers. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Kraken, McNabb has 25 hits in twelve games. He has a goal and three assists for four points as well for the Golden Knights.

Now in his fifth season with the Vegas Golden Knights, McNabb was an original expansion draft pick by the team from the Los Angeles Kings.