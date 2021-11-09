OK Daily: Eichel Wears Golden Knights Jersey, Is Tuukka Rask Coming Back?

Jack Eichel is living it up in Las Vegas already. The newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights was acquired last Thursday in a blockbuster deal and has had a couple of days to finally settle into his new home. On Monday, Eichel spoke with the Las Vegas media for the first time and reiterated how important this fresh start to his career is with the Golden Knights.

Eichel will have artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck likely this Friday in Denver, Colorado. This will continue to keep the star forward out of the Golden Knights lineup. However, Eichel is already embracing the culture of Las Vegas.

Vegas Hockey Now: With the Golden Knight’s acquisition of Jack Eichel, what do the fully-healthy line combinations look like for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Twitter: Many fans are crossing their fingers in hopes of the Golden Knights returning to full health soon. Golden Knights fan @Sumdood88 went a step further and made an incredible fan edit of the Golden Knights in the Lord of the Rings and posted it to Twitter.

The Athletic Vegas: Jack Eichel spoke with the Vegas media Monday and afterward played some pickup hockey with the Boys and Girls Group of Southern Nevada. Jesse Granger looks at how much of a “relief” Eichel’s fresh start in Las Vegas is.

Oh, and here is Eichel’s first goal as a Golden Knight!

🚨 FIRST AS A GOLDEN KNIGHT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kNUuIBwxey — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 8, 2021

Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Starts have three NHL-caliber goaltenders with Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby, and Anton Kuhdobin. Bishop, who has spent the early portions of the season on LTIR is now eligible to return to the Stars lineup. Could the Stars trade one of their goaltenders as a result of this?

The Athletic Chicago: Former Golden Knight Marc-Andre Fleury is another name that could find himself involved in some NHL trade rumors. With the Blackhawks off to a horrendous start, Scott Powers speculates whether or not Fleury could find himself on the NHL trade block once more.

Boston: More goalie drama. Presumed to be retired NHL goaltender Tuukka Rask was spotted before Bruins practice on Monday. Is the former Bruins goaltender coming back?

Detroit: In the Golden Knight’s last game against the Detroit Red Wings, rookie sensations Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond were two of the most noticeable players on the ice. Kevin Allen takes a look at their chances of winning the Calder Memorial Trophy this season.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin continues to climb the all-time NHL goal leaderboard. He has now tied Brett Hull for fourth all-time in NHL goals with 741.

New York: Speaking of milestones, Josh Bailey has passed New York Islanders legend Bobby Nystrom in all-time points with the New York Islanders. Nystrom sent Bailey “a real nasty message” as a result.

Florida: At long last, the Florida Panthers winning streak to start the season has come to an end as they lost Monday night to the New York Rangers.