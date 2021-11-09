Golden Knights Gameday #13: Expansion Matchup; Lines & Notes vs Kraken

Back at the Fortress, the Vegas Golden Knights are set to take on fellow recent expansion draft team the Seattle Kraken. It has been about a month since these two teams battled on the NHL’s opening night and since then, both teams have struggled.

The Seattle Kraken have lost seven of their past ten games. They look more like a typical first-year expansion team than the Vegas Golden Knights did back in 2017-18. Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz share the team lead in points, both with eight.

The Golden Knights are trying to stay afloat in the Pacific Division standings amidst their injury concerns. Things are starting to improve as at practice on Tuesday, both Mark Stone and Nolan Patrick skated. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said Tuesday that Stone’s “finish line is still a ways out.”

In the meantime, the Golden Knights will have to continue on with their weakened forward corps. Paul Cotter will make his NHL debut tonight, replacing Michael Amadio in the lineup. Cotter is a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Golden Knights who has spent the last two seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights. He has a career of 27 points in the AHL over 102 games.

🎥 Cotter: I think I've texted Jake Leschyshyn 150 times in the past two days just making sure about schedules and stuff. pic.twitter.com/YxeMDRtKCy — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 9, 2021

Robin Lehner will get the start again for the Golden Knights after Laurent Brossoit struggled last game against the Detroit Red Wings. This is Lehner’s eleventh start of the season and you have to think that he is already in the running for Vezina Trophy considerations.

Projected Vegas Golden Knights Lines

Jonathan Marchessault- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Wiliam Carrier- Chandler Stephenson- Evgenii Dadonov

Keegan Kolesar- Jake Leschyshyn- Mattias Janmark

Jonas Rondbjerg- Brett Howden- Paul Cotter

Nicolas Hague- Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez- Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb- Dylan Coghlan

Robin Lehner/Laurent Brossoit

IR: Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud

Projected Seattle Kraken Lines Per PuckPedia

Jaden Schwartz- Alexander Wennberg- Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev- Yanni Gourde- Calle Jarnkrok

Ryan Donato- Morgan Geekie- Joonas Donskoi

Max McCormick- Riley Sheahan- Nathan Bastian

Mark Giordano- Jamie Oleksiak

Haydn Fleury- Adam Larsson

Carson Soucy- Vince Dunn

Philipp Grubauer/Chris Driedger

IR: Jared McCann, Mason Appleton, Marcus Johansson

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ 7:00 pm local

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM