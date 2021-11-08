OK Daily: UFC Fighter Weighs In on Eichel Surgery, Did San Jose Miss Out on Eichel?

The Vegas Golden Knights have finished off a four-game road trip going exactly .500 which leaves the team record in the same category. We are now well over a month into the NHL season and the Golden Knights have some work to do as they head back home to the Fortress in Las Vegas for a six-game homestand.

Ready to get back to The Fortress 🏰 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 8, 2021

Many people are labeling the Jack Eichel saga to be over, but that is far from the truth. While Eichel’s time in Buffalo may have come and gone there are still a lot of resulting actions that will have to happen as a result of last Thursday’s blockbuster trade.

Eichel will still need surgery, and the Vegas Golden Knights will likely have to make an NHL trade here soon to free up some cap space. Meanwhile, teams such as the San Jose Sharks may wonder if they could have matched the offer for Eichel.

Vegas: Jack Eichel has made it to the fabulous city of Las Vegas. Yesterday the Golden Knights surprised Eichel with a warm welcome outside of his hotel to welcome him onto the team.

Sportsnet: UFC midweight fighter Chris Weidman had artificial disk replacement surgery, the same surgery that Eichel is expected to have this Friday in Denver. Weidman told Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek that it was an “easy surgery” and that he was “back to 100% in 8-12 weeks.” Eichel will be the first player in NHL history to have ADR surgery.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS, NHL TRADE CHATTER, NEWS, AND NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

San Jose: At long last Eichel is a member of the Golden Knights. But the rival team San Jose Sharks could have potentially matched the offer for Eichel in a deal that never was.

Detroit: Last night’s Golden Knights/Red Wings game saw Red Wings captain Dylan Larking return to the lineup after dealing with a family emergency. “It’s hard to put into words right now, It really is,” Larkin told Detroit Hockey Now.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking to add a depth defenseman via the NHL trade market. Dan Kingerski breaks down some potential names that could help the injury-written Penguins.

Toronto: The Maple Leafs are rolling right now and finding their groove after a mediocre start. However, they have another hurdle to deal with now as Petr Mrazek has been placed on LTIR.