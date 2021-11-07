Connect with us

Golden Knights Surprise Jack Eichel; Gets Warm Welcome in Las Vegas

3 hours ago

Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights Welcome

Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Jack Eichel.

After being acquired in a blockbuster deal Thursday by the Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel has touched down in Nevada. He was greeted by Golden Knight’s mascot Chance as well as an ensemble of Golden Knights supporters Sunday afternoon.

“I just got into town with a very warm welcome. I am super excited to be here and thanks for all of the support over the past few days,” said Eichel.

While the 25-year old superstar center will still require neck surgery before he joins the Golden Knights on the ice, Eichel is expected to join the team off the ice as soon as Monday. He will likely be in attendance for the Golden Knights Tuesday matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Eichel’s Artificial Disk Replacement surgery is believed to be scheduled for next Friday in Denver, Colorado. The Golden Knights are expected to be without Eichel for the next couple of months and have placed him as well as Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty on LTIR.

Eichel was acquired Thursday in a trade that sent Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 conditional first-round pick, and a 2023 conditional second-round pick to the Sabres with Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick coming the Golden Knight’s way.

 

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

