The OK Daily Wrap: Lehner Misses Practice, Eichel Trade On ‘One-Yard Line’

The Vegas Golden Knights practiced in Ottawa this morning in preparation for their game tomorrow night against the Senators. Former Senator Robin Lehner, who was perhaps the Golden Knight’s best player last night, was absent from practice today. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer called Lehner’s absence a maintenance day.

Goalie coach Mike Rosati filled in as a practice goalie.

Lehner has now missed a handful of practices early on in the season. You have to wonder if the 30-year old goaltender could be dealing with a nagging injury. With the Golden Knight’s current injury crisis, the team has relied on their starting goaltender heavily early this season. Lehner going down would be close to the end of the world for the Golden Knights.

Another Golden Knights player set to face off against the Senators as his former team is Evgenii Dadonov. Remember a couple of games back when he accidentally stole Keegan Kolesar’s empty-net goal? Today he tried to justify his silly little mistake.

“I wanted to make sure he had a point. I just was not expecting that last pass and I didn’t even see the net. I expected a pass back but I didn’t see where the puck was going,” said Dadonov.

Dadonov passed it to get Kolesar a point, and then stole the goal? Bizarre. pic.twitter.com/z2JgeXSNfG — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) October 27, 2021

Mattias Janmark rejoined the team for line rushes once more after being day to day with an upper-body injury. Expect him to play Thursday in Ottawa.

Outside of Janmark, Stone seems to be the closest to return, but even the Golden Knights captain could be out for a few more games. Last night, I spoke about how the Golden Kings lines lacked chemistry. DeBoer once again shuffled up the Golden Knights lines going with the following combinations.

Jonathan Marchessault- Nicolas Roy- Reilly Smith

Will Carrier- Chandler Stephenson- Evgenii Dadonov

Keegan Kolesar- Michael Amadio- Peyton Krebs

Brett Howden- Jake Lecschyshyn- Mattias Janmark/Jonas Rondbjerg

NHL Trade Rumors, News & National Hockey Now

The Jeff Marek Show: A player like Jack Eichel would do a great deal to improve the aforementioned Vegas Golden Knights line combinations. However, the superstar center still requires surgery and more importantly a trade for this to happen. The Golden Knights and Calgary Flames are the finalists for the Eichel sweepstakes. But Elliotte Freidman claims that Eichel trade chatter is cooling.

Calgary: But wait there’s more! A conflicting report from ESPN’s Emily Kaplan states that the Jack Eichel trade is one the one-yard line and very close to completion. Who will have the right price for the Sabres? Steve Macfarlane makes the case for the Calgary Flames.

Here’s the latest on Jack Eichel. Multiple sources tell ESPN it’s down to Calgary and Vegas. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is working hard to get it done, but neither team has met his asks yet. Sources say both teams are OK with Eichel getting his preferred surgery. pic.twitter.com/uiJsGFeDmE — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 3, 2021

Pittsburgh: LAWSUIT! The Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as former assistant general manager Bill Guerin, have been sued once more regarding an alleged sexual assault case involving former AHL head coach Clark Donatelli.

Toronto: The Golden Knights were smoked last night by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs got scoring from all of their top players including William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

San Jose: Bad news for the Golden Knights as the rival San Jose Sharks are continuing to roll despite missing almost half the team to COVID protocols. With the current pace that the Sharks are on, they have a great shot at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado: After missing last night’s game Cale Makar has been placed on injured reserve for the Colorado Avalanche. This means Makar will miss at least the next seven games.

Detroit: Lastly, here is an interesting alternate history scenario for you from Kevin Allen in Detroit. What if the Detroit Red Wings’ acquired Mike Bossy? Former Red Wings senior VP Jim Devellano apparently tried this back in the day.