Vegas Hockey Now Welcomes Owen Krepps!

Hello all, my name is Owen Krepps and I have taken over as the beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. This is all happening very quickly, and I will be joining you in Las Vegas over the next couple of weeks.

I have worked in sports media since I was a sophomore in high school and I have come a long way in my endeavors of becoming a stable sports journalist covering the great sport of hockey with various outlets.

I have previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Hockey Now (Everyone say hi to Dan Kingerski), Pittsburgh Sports Now, The Titusville Herald, and a blog I created in High School. I want to thank everyone from each and every one of these outlets for giving me the opportunity to succeed as well as Dan for giving me this opportunity.

It may seem weird, but I have been in sports journalism longer than the Golden Knights have existed!

I grew up in the middle of nowhere, on a dairy cow farm in Chapmanville, Pennsylvania which doesn’t even have an official population. My father was the one who got me into hockey with the Pittsburgh Penguins. I started playing at the age of 10 in Meadville and Oil City.

My passion for the greatest sport on Earth continued to grow but I knew for a fact that my playing skills would not get me to the NHL. After all, I couldn’t even crack the Meadville Bulldogs’ varsity hockey roster. So I devised a different scheme on how to make it to the pros.

Ever since I was a little kid everyone told me that I had a knack for writing. So I stuck with it (I will let my new readers decide on whether or not that held up). I wanted to be like the guys I saw on NHL Network every day after school–get paid to talk about hockey? I’m in!

I went to school at Robert Morris University. Yes, the Robert Morris that cut their D1 hockey teams. Donate so that we can get them back will ya? At RMU I was able to truly build my journalism skills and establish myself as a content creator. I am excited to get started, something that is not always confirmed in this industry.

I want to bring a lot of personality to the website and give my “Owen” thoughts and takes on the Golden Knights. I cannot proclaim to be a lifelong Golden Knights fan, but hey, neither can you. Viva Las Vegas.

Follow me on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Here we go.