The OK Daily: New Face Joins VHN, Fleury Frustrated & Embarrassed in Chicago

Hello all and welcome to the OK Daily (that name is still up for debate). This will serve as Vegas Hockey Now’s new daily news and notes for the Vegas Golden Knights, the important stuff around the National Hockey League, and some always fun NHL trade rumors. There are more Golden Knights injuries, trade chatter, and Marc-Andre Fleury is feeling a bit down in Chicago.

If I have not introduced myself properly yet my name is Owen Krepps and I am the new beat writer of Vegas Hockey Now. After interning with Pittsburgh Hockey Now (the other city that still worships Marc-Andre Fleury), I elevated to writer with Vegas Hockey Now, and now I’m the beat writer.

It’s been a lot of hard work. Not only have I followed the Golden Knights closely, but hockey is also my passion. I covered Robert Morris D1 college hockey, and have been in sports journalism since I was a sophomore in high school. This life isn’t for everyone, but I’m ready to take on the challenge and make this beat my own.

In fact, I’m told Tuesday was the biggest readership day in VHN history. So, it seems you and I are off to a good start!

I’d like to thank the National Hockey Now team, including Dan Kingerski, for the opportunity. I’m incredibly excited to be working with Hall of Fame writers and some of the best in the business.

Onward…

The NHL trade market seems to have come to yet another abrupt halt. Jack Eichel is still a Buffalo Sabre despite the increased chatter and NHL trade rumors.

Vegas Hockey Now: Eichel, Eichel, Eichel! Are we sick of hearing his name in the news yet? The superstar center is waiting for his trade. The Golden Knights and Calgary Flames are the frontrunners. But just what can the Golden Knights afford to give up?

More BAD news: Are you kidding? William Karlsson is out for six weeks with a broken foot.

Buffalo: What is taking so long with this Eichel trade? Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News explains cap issues, surgery concerns, and the overall tough price on which the Sabres will not budge.

Sportsnet: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly addressed the media in a press conference on Monday, and did get good reviews regarding the Chicago Blackhawks’ scandal.

Chicago Sun-Times: Marc-Andre Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks are off to an awful start on the ice. We know the stuff off the ice. Fleury is frustrated and embarrassed by it all.

NHL Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Calgary: The Calgary Flames are the other team chasing Jack Eichel on the NHL trade market. Who will win the bidding war between Calgary and Vegas? Who has the better assets for Buffalo?

Pittsburgh: The Penguins are going through their annual injury crisis, this time COVID is complicating things, too. Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson have been placed on the COVID reserve list which now gives Pierre-Olivier Joseph a shot at the NHL.

Florida: Joel Quenneville has left the team and Andrew Brunette has taken over as head coach. Despite the changes, the Panthers are still rolling in the Atlantic Division.

San Jose: Even if they are the Vegas Golden Knights rivals, no one would wish this on the Sharks– a COVID outbreak. A whopping 15 members of the San Jose Sharks organization have been placed in COVID protocol including Kevin Labanc.

Vancouver: After a leave of absence, some NHL trade chatter, and a conditioning stint in the minors, Travis Hamonic is back with the Canucks. Hamonic will soon be fully vaccinated and, after a rough start, the Canucks can sure use him.

Montreal: Canadiens sent forward and breakout star in last year’s playoffs Cole Caufield down to the AHL and the Laval Rockets. What does this do to Caufield’s development as a scoring winger?