Too early to panic? Yes. Early enough for concerns? Absolutely VHN+

The Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 season is all of two games old. So why does it feel like some believe the sky is falling and things have already come off the rails?

The Knights are 1-1 after holding off Seattle 4-3 on opening night Tuesday and getting drubbed on the road Thursday at Los Angeles, 6-2. There were few positives to find in the loss to the Kings. But there’s one significant caveat that coach Peter DeBoer is willing to lean on: he has yet to have the roster he anticipated having on the ice together.

The Knights knew they would be without forward Alex Tuch when the season began so they prepared to go without him. They weren’t counting on Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden, William Carrier and Mattias Janmark all missing opening night. Granted, none of the quartet are top-six performers, but the goal for this team during the offseason was to improve the bottom six forwards. That has yet to manifest itself.

And now, captain Mark Stone, who skates on the team’s top line, is dealing with some sort of lower body injury suffered in the second period against the Kings. That certainly doesn’t help the situation.

