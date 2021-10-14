Golden Knights lose Mark Stone to injury vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES — The Vegas Golden Knights may be without their captain for a while after Mark Stone was injured in the second period of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Stone had intercepted a pass and took a shot from the slot at Kings goalie Cal Petersen with 12:20 remaining in the period. Suddenly, Stone was hunched over in pain and barely made it back to the Vegas bench under his own power. From there he was helped to the locker room and did not return.

Stone appeared to have sustained a lower-body injury. Oddly, he did not sustain any contact on the play which ultimately forced him to leave the game. The Golden Knights were training 3-1 at the time of Stone’s departure and were down 4-1 after two periods as Anze Kopitar scored twice for L.A. with Dustin Brown and Phillip Danault getting the other goals against Robin Lehner. Shea Theodore had put the Golden Knights in front with his first of the year, nine minutes into the game, then the Kings took over.

