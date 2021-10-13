VHN Daily: Dorofeyev experiment fails; Pens spoil party

So much for those cap gymnastics by the Vegas Golden Knights.

In order to be compliant with the NHL’s salary cap, the Knights played rookie Pavel Dorofeyev, who had never played a game with the team, in Vegas’ season opener Tuesday vs. the Seattle Kraken. Dorofeyev played just over four minutes and was benched for most of the final two periods as Peter DeBoer elected to go with three lines.

Perhaps the Knights get some of their injured players back for Thursday’s game at Los Angeles vs. the Kings. But this salary cap situation bears watching.

Around the NHL:

AP: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said only four players remain unvaccinated from COVID-19.

Sportsnet.ca: Nick Suzuki hit the jackpot and he doesn’t even play in Vegas anymore. The Canadiens locked up the center with an eight-year, $63 million contract extension. Was it money well spent?

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

PittsburghHockeyNow: The Penguins went into Tampa Bay Tuesday and ruined the Lightning’s opening night Stanley Cup banner raising celebration with several unlikely heroes taking charge.

FloridaHockeyNow: While the Kraken made its debut Tuesday, George Richards recalls the night the Florida Panthers played their first home game in the old Miami Arena 28 years ago.

WashingtonHockeyNow: There’s good news for the Washington Capitals. After missing the last two practices, Alex Ovechkin took the ice for the Caps’ optional skate on Tuesday. He is currently listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Sheng Peng reports the Sharks are not on the hook for Evander Kane’s $7 million contract. At least for the time being.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Terry Frei says Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is dealing with the loss of his coach and his best player to COVID-19 protocols by not panicking.

VancouverHockeyNow: The Canucks made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Rob Simpson has the details.

DetroitHockeyNow: Red Wings forward Kiril Tyutyayev is only 5-foot-8. But Bob Duff writes that people will notice him on the ice.

BostonHockeyNow: Taylor Hall is looking forward to his new role on the Bruins’ power play, where he’ll be a front-of-the-net presence.