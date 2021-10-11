VHN Daily: Trio placed on waivers; Moolah for Mika

Sunday was a quiet day on the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights as the team was given the day off following their 4-0 loss to San Jose in Saturday’s preseason finale. Off the ice, things were a bit busier as the team placed three players on waivers.

Patrick Brown, Gage Quinney and Sven Baertschi were all on the waiver wire and assuming none of the trio were claimed, they’ll start the season in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. The moves were not a big surprise as the Golden Knights appear set with their lines, especially if Nicolas Roy, William Carrier and Brett Howden are ready to return from injuries they suffered in the preseason.

The important sighting at today’s practice at City National Arena will be if Peyton Krebs is still skating or if he’s playing tonight for Henderson against Tucson in the Silver Knights’ final preseason tuneup.

Around the NHL:

AP: Mika Zabinejad got paid and got term as he’ll remain a New York Ranger. The talented center agreed to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $8.5 million.

Sportsnet.ca: Another person not going anywhere is Jon Cooper. The Tampa Bay Lightning coach who has guided the Bolts to back-to-back Stanley Cups agreed to a three-year extension.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

BostonHockeyNow: John Moore and Chris Wagner were waived by the Bruins Sunday. Why? Joe Haggerty explains.

FloridaHockeyNow: It appears Noel Acciari will be out for a while. But the Florida Panthers may have enough depth to compensate for his loss.

DetroitHockeyNow: Is Pius Suter the most important player among the new members of the Red Wings? Bob Duff said he very well could be.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sammi Silber says (say that fast three times, LOL) that there’s good news on the Alex Ovechkin injury front. Coach Peter Laviolette said Ovi’s lower-body injury is not long term.

VancouverHockeyNow: The Travis Hamonic saga has apparently come to an end as the Canucks waived the veteran defenseman who has been reluctant to be vaccinated.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Adrian Dater reports that Justin Barron claimed the final spot on the Avalanche’s roster.

SanJoseHockeyNow: It was Sunday Funday at the Shark Tank as the Sharks held a skills competition for their fans.