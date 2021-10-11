NHL unveils Vegas All-Star Logo

The National Hockey League and Vegas Golden Knights Monday unveiled the 2022 NHL All-Star logo as the Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas prepare to host the NHL’s top talent during the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena in February.

The skills competition is set for Friday, Feb. 4 with the All-Star Game taking place on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The 2022 NHL All-Star logo is inspired by the glitz and glamour of the neon lights and marquee signs on the historic Las Vegas Strip. The logo itself takes the form of the many classic marquee signs adorning Las Vegas’ numerous hotels and casinos, combined with the shape of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

The logo is tilted back as if the viewer is looking up at the marquee. The All-Star type is inspired by the flair of mid-century modern typography familiar to many casinos on the Strip, featuring the eight-pointed glint as the “star.” The color palette pays homage directly to the host team, using the black, red, and gold of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The overall dark palette also references how Vegas comes to life at night, with the red and gold accents as the neon lights against the dark sky. The logo is encapsulated with neon tubing that surrounds the mark of title sponsor Honda and includes a pair of hockey sticks at the very bottom.