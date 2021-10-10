VHN Daily: Whitecloud injured in finale; Waiting on Krebs decision

The preseason ended on a down note for the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday. They lost their dress rehearsal, falling to San Jose 4-0. But worse, they may have lost defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

Whitecloud left the game in the second period and did not return. Coach Peter DeBoer said after the game that he’d know more Sunday on what appears to be a lower-body injury.

The Golden Knights are waiting on the status of their other injured players before they can finalize their opening night roster. Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, William Carrier and Brett Howden have all missed parts of the preseason. Once heir availability for Tuesday’s opener vs. Seattle is established, Peyton Krebs can learn his fate. The rookie forward said he got a fair shake in camp and he hopes he did enough to stick with the Golden Knights.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

With the NHL preseason having wrapped up Saturday, teams were finalizing their rosters and deciding who stays and who goes to the minors.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Sheng Peng said William Eklund and Jonathan Dahlen helped themselves with their performance in the Sharks’ 4-0 shutout of the Golden Knights Saturday.

NYIHockeyNow: Things didn’t go as well for Thomas Hickey and Richard Panik as neither will be a New York Islander as Christian Arnold reports.

ColoradoHockeyNow: Jack Johnson will be with the Colorado Avalanche and Adrian Dater said the veteran defenseman will sign his deal after the two sides reached an agreement.

FloridaHockeyNow: Sasha Barkov’s big deal with the Panthers helps cement his legacy. George Richards explains why that is so.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Sammi Silber reports that Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with the Capitals after sustaining a lower-body injury.

BostonHockeyNow: The Bruins are looking for someone to wear the “A” as an alternate captain. Jimmy Murphy breaks down who the potential candidates are.

PittsburghHockeyNow: The highs and lows from the Penguins’ training camp are laid out by Dan Kingerski as an injury-riddled preseason concluded.

VancouverHockeyNow: Rob Simpson kept track of Canucks forward Nic Petan’s game against Edmonton in a shift-by-shift diary.