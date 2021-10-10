Back on the road with the Golden Knights and it was fun VHN+

SAN JOSE, Calif. — It had been nearly two years since I went on the road to cover a hockey game and I won’t lie, I missed it, mishaps, quirks and all.

The Vegas Golden Knights were wrapping up their preseason Saturday in San Jose to face the Sharks at SAP Center and since I was able to mix business with pleasure, I opted to go.

I’m glad I did.

Not only did I get to see much of my family in the Bay Area, I remembered how traveling to a road game can help your reporting and building relationships. The players seem more relaxed. The coach definitely does sound more relaxed, though in Peter DeBoer’s case, returning to San Jose where he coached the Sharks for 4 1/2 years and still has many friends, was probably a mixed bag.

