VHN Daily: Golden Knights’ final tuneup; Ovi injured

The Vegas Golden Knights wrap up their preseason today in San Jose against the Sharks and it comes with heightened anticipation and a bit of trepidation.

There’s still one or two spots to be filled. There’s the chance to have a winning record in the exhibition campaign (Vegas is 3-3) and it’s one last opportunity for everyone to get on the same page for opening night Tuesday.

The trepidation? Injuries. Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin got hurt Friday in the Caps’ preseason finale, so Peter DeBoer hopes his team can leave the SAP Center unscathed.

We're in the Bay Area and will have full details of today's Golden Knights-Sharks matchup.

Around the NHL:

TSN.ca: There was good news from the province of Ontario as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be able to operate their arenas at full capacity.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

WashingtonHockeyNow: Alex Ovechkin sustained a lower body injury Friday in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers. Sammi Silber has the details.

PittsburghHockeyNow: The Caps weren’t the only team dealing with injuries Friday. Shelly Anderson reports Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson was hurt in practice as the Pens’ preseason injury woes continue.

NYIHockeyNow: Jean-Gabriel Pageau has made a positive impact on the Islanders ever since they acquired him from Ottawa a couple of years ago. According to Stefen Rosner, “Paggy” will center the Isles’ third line flanked by veteran Zach Parise and youngster Oliver Wahlstrom.

SanJoseHockeyNow: Tomas Hertl may not know what his future holds, but as Sheng Peng reports, the San Jose Sharks center is all about the present and he believes people are underestimating the Sharks.

ColoradoHockeyNow: As the Avalanche prepare for the start of the season, J.T. Compher says he has to be better after underachieving last year.