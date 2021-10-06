Golden Knights training camp
Who wins battle for final Golden Knights roster spots? VHN+
When the Vegas Golden Knights opened training camp, captain Mark Stone said it was the potentially the best group of forwards he has ever played with.
But that was before the injuries started piling up. Nicolas Roy. Brett Howden. William Carrier. All missing time during the preseason.
But it does create opportunities for others. And coach Peter DeBoer said it was important to give the young players a fair look to make the team.
Read more
Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Golden Knights training camp55 seconds ago
Who wins battle for final Golden Knights roster spots? VHN+
NHL7 hours ago
VHN Daily: Lehner says his peace; Carrier hurt in win vs. Avs
Golden Knights preseason17 hours ago