VHN Daily: Bettman looks forward to talking to Lehner

Gary Bettman wants to listen to what Robin Lehner has to say and the NHL commissioner said he hopes that conversation will happen soon.

Lehner has caused the NHL of mishandling the medical situation in Buffalo regarding former Sabres teammate Jack Eichel. He also has accused the league of handing out prescription drugs to players without a doctor’s approval.

“We take his comments seriously and we’d like in short order to be in a conversation with him so we can hear his concerns directly and we’re going to follow up to see what merit there may be to his concerns,” Bettman said Monday on the Jeff Marek Show.

Lehner’s Golden Knights teammates came to his defense Monday and said they have his back.

In other Golden Knights news, Alex Pietrangelo’s being named to Canada’s Olympic team early shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Doug Armstrong, Team Canada’s general manager, is the GM of the St. Louis Blues, where Pietrangelo began his career and captained the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Armstrong explained why Pietrangelo was among the first three players announced for team Canada along with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Around the National Hockey Now Network:

PittsburghHockeyNow: Former NHL tough guy Tom Sestito agrees with Robin Lehner and says Lehner is spot on with his accusations when it comes to drugs and the league.

NYIHockeyNow: Matt Martin may not be ready to answer the bell for opening night. So who do the islanders replace Martin with on their vaunted “Identity Line” with Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck?

ColoradoHockeyNow: The Avalanche lost to the Wild Monday night, but Adrian Dater reports there were some good signs for the Avs, even if you couldn’t see them since the game was not televised in Denver.

DetroitHockeyNow: The Red Wings know they are in a bit of a pickle with Tyler Bertuzzi. The winger refuses to be vaccinated. But the other issue, perhaps bigger, is Bertuzzi’s back. He has yet to play in the preseason and Bob Duff writes nobody knows when you’ll see Bertuzzi on the ice.

FloridaHockeyNow: Jumbo’s back. Joe Thornton has returned to the Panthers’ lineup and that’s a good thing. According to George Richards, Thornton’s expected to play tonight vs. the Lightning.

WashingtonHockeyNow: Another day, another Capitals injury. Sammi Silber reports that Martin Fehervary left Monday’s game against the Devils with an upper-body injury and did not return.