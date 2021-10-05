Lehner explains why he spoke out | VHN+

Robin Lehner has done enough talking. At least publicly for now.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender has spoken with both the NHL and the NHL Players association about his concerns regarding injuries, mental health and prescription drugs. Tuesday, he met with reporters at the Golden Knights’ practice facility, City National Arena, and explained his motives and his hopes that something good will come of his comments on Twitter over the weekend.

“What happened over the weekend was a cry for help,” he said. “I don’t want to see players suffer in silence anymore.”

Lehner said while he went public with his concerns, he wanted to keep his conversation with league officials private. He did say that there will be more communication with both the NHL and the NHLPA going forward and he believes the league is sincere in its willingness to listen to what he has to say.

